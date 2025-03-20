Rachel Zegler has stepped into the role of a lifetime starring in the new "Snow White" movie, and the actress's own memories are deeply connected to Disney's core values.
Zegler joined "Good Morning America" to discuss what it's like to play the iconic, original Disney princess, bringing a modern twist to the classic tale, and shared her simple wish for a kinder future.
Zegler said receiving the call to play Snow White was "the honor of a lifetime."
"I think every young person dreams about a phone call like that. I've been lucky to have a few of those in my life, but this one is certainly extra special," she said. "As a huge Disney fan, she's the first Disney princess that was ever created in the 1937 film. To get to bring her to life in such a unique and special way, it's just a beautiful opportunity. I'm very honored."
In taking on the role, Zegler has helped expand the character from its original form, translating Snow White's message for a new generation.
"It's all about bridging a classic to a modern age, to these beautiful young people. Her superpower remains her heart. That's always been at the core of this story. It's the core of the Disney company," she explained. "It's not supernatural. It's truly just her kindness. We make sure that we bring that to an attainable version for young people to understand."
Zegler, a lifelong Disney fan, revealed that "'Finding Nemo' was the first movie I saw in theaters -- that really does age me."
Before Zegler even entered the picture, she said her parents had their own deep connection and love for Disney.
"My parents' wedding song was 'A Whole New World' from 'Aladdin,'" she said. "So, this has just been like a homecoming to my inner child, but also so special for them. They get to see the movie tonight. I'm so excited to share it with my parents."
When asked by a young fan which of Snow White's wishes she would like to come true, Zegler responded, "That everybody was kinder to each other. I think everybody needs that nowadays. We set aside our differences because what we can inherit by putting aside the things we disagree on is bigger than any of us could ever imagine."
Zegler also expressed how meaningful it is to see kids look up to her as Snow White.
"It does make me weepy and emotional, because truly, it's for them. This movie is for the inner child in all of us, but also for this next generation that sits in front of us to understand what the meaning of fair is and how it is really about kindness," Zegler said. "It's not about the way you look or color of your skin. It's just about being kind and using the voices hidden in your heart."