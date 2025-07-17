The Steve Miller Band is canceling all of its U.S. tour dates, citing extreme weather and a "combination" of major natural disasters.
The iconic rock band made the announcement in a social media post late Wednesday.
"Dear Steve Miller Band fans, you make music with your instincts, you live your life by your instincts, always trust your instincts..." the band wrote in an Instagram post. "The Steve Miller Band has cancelled all of our upcoming tour dates."
"The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable," they continued. "So... You can blame it on the weather…The tour is cancelled."
They added, "Don't know where, don't know when… We hope to see you all again."
The band had been scheduled to kick off their tour Aug. 15 in Bethel, New York, with nearly 30 stops overall, before wrapping up Nov. 8 in Anaheim, California.
Miller, now 81 and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member, has been performing and touring for over 60 years and is most known for hits like the 1973 song "The Joker," the 1976 song and album "Fly Like an Eagle," and more. The band's most recent studio album -- their 17th -- was 2011's "Let Your Hair Down," and their most recent compilation album was 2019's "Welcome To The Vault."
When reached by ABC News, a representative for the Steve Miller Band said the band had no additional comment beyond their social media announcement.