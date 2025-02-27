Tatum O'Neal is opening up about her feelings after learning she was left out of her late father Ryan O'Neal's will after the actor died in December 2023 at the age of 82.
"Keep it, motherf—--," Tatum O'Neal, 61, told Variety in a new interview.
The 61-year-old famously starred alongside her father in 1973's "Paper Moon" and at the age of 10, became the youngest ever to win a best supporting actress Oscar for her role as Addie Loggins.
Despite the early success, her relationship with her father wasn't a picture-perfect one and she alleges her father punched her after finding out she was nominated for "Paper Moon" and he wasn't.
Tatum O'Neal also said after taking her in when he gained full custody of her in 1970, he also took drugs such as cocaine and painkillers openly in front of her over the years and a rotating cast of different women would stop by her childhood home in Malibu to visit with her father.
She said her dad was also not supportive when she continued to pursue acting after her debut turn as Addie.
"He was controlling, and telling me, 'No, you're not good,'" she recalled. "And so then I started to get not good, feeling scared all the time."
But since her father's death, Tatum O'Neal has started to step out of his long shadow and is recovering after her own tumultuous experiences with drugs, including a May 2020 overdose that led to a serious stroke.
"Now I don't want to hurt myself," O'Neal told Variety. "Now I don't want to f—--- take drugs again — I really don't."
O'Neal said she is now embarking on a sobriety journey and attending recovery meetings via Zoom after getting discharged from hospitals and memory care facilities following her stroke.