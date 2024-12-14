Taylor Swift brought joy and excitement to patients and families in Kansas City with a surprise visit to Children's Mercy Hospital this week.
The pop icon, fresh off her Eras Tour and just a day before her 35th birthday, spent time connecting with children undergoing treatment.
According to ABC News affiliate KMBC News 9, the visit came as a complete surprise to families, who were only told to "get ready" for a special guest.
One young patient, a fan of Swift's boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, even gave her a special gift—earrings made using a 3D printer that featured the names of Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
KMBC also reported that Swift chatted with patients about her music and even touched on her love of football.
In one conversation, she joked about how San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy gave her "a lot of stress" during this year's Super Bowl, where Mahomes led the Chiefs to a dramatic win. When a patient expressed their admiration for Kelce, saying, "I like Travis now," Swift smiled and replied, "Me too. That's an absolute yes on that one."
To celebrate the visit, Children's Mercy Hospital shared a video on Instagram on Swift's birthday.
The hospital wrote, "🤩 We can't shake it off – the excitement, smiles and laughter that filled our halls yesterday as @TaylorSwift visited patients in Kansas City. Helping kids feel special, cared for and at their best is what we aim to do, and Taylor, you made that possible. Thank you and happy birthday from all your fans at Children's Mercy! 💙💛"
While it's unclear if Swift will attend the Chiefs' upcoming game against the Browns in Cleveland, her visit to Children's Mercy was undoubtedly the highlight of the week for her young Kansas City fans.