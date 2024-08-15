Taylor Swift returned to the stage at Wembley Stadium on Thursday for the first time since the foiled terror plot that resulted in her Vienna concerts being canceled last week.
This marks the first Swift concert since the three shows, previously scheduled for Aug. 8, 9, and 10, were canceled following authorities' arrest of three suspects in the alleged plot.
Fans at Wembley, which holds 90,000 people, saw "Shape of You" singer Ed Sheeran take the stage with Swift as a surprise guest performer.
"Taylor & Ed's era. 🫶," tweeted Wembley Stadium during the show, including a picture of the pair on stage.
Ahead of the show, a message on Wembley Stadium's website warned non-ticketed fans to steer clear of the surrounding areas.
"Anyone without a ticket should not travel to Wembley Stadium. No one is allowed to stand outside any entrance or on the Olympic Steps at the front of the stadium," the site reads.
Last week, Barracuda Music, the concert organizers in Austria, posted to social media on Aug. 7 announcing the Vienna show cancellations.
"We have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety," a message from Barracuda Music said. "All tickets will be automatically refunded."
The suspects allegedly radicalized themselves online, Franz Ruf, director-general for public safety in the Ministry of the Interior, said at a press conference.
After the concert cancellations, fans of the singer gathered in the streets of Vienna to sing her songs.
Thursday's Wembley show marked the beginning of a five-show stretch at the venue to close out the European leg of the "Eras Tour." The tour will return to North America in November ahead of its December close in Vancouver.