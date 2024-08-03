Taylor Swift delivered another memorable performance on Friday, during night two of The Eras Tour at Warsaw's PGE Narodowy.
The sold-out show featured Swift engaging with her fans by speaking several phrases in Polish.
In a TikTok video captured by concertgoer, @juliafijalkowska, Swift greeted the audience with a friendly "sigma" (what's up?) and "milo was poznać" ("nice to meet you"). The video was captioned, "@Taylor Swift, you have no idea how much it means to Us."
Swift further addressed the crowd with "Warszawa, witajcie na Eras Tour" ("welcome to the Eras Tour"), "kocham was" ("I love you"), "dziękuję" ("thank you") and "wszystko dobrze?" ("everything's fine?" or "all good?").
The concert showcased Swift's extensive catalog and continued to bring out fans in droves including eight women from Florida, who attended the Aug. 1 show in Warsaw.
Barbara O'Hare, Donna Brownell, Vicki Dinou, Elaine Helstrom, Margaret Barton, Lisa Kaplan, Lyn MacGuire and Dorice Kreinbring, ages 64 to 75, traveled to Warsaw to attend the concert, something they said they planned during "Martini Monday" in their singles community.
Barton, 75, told the group how much she loved seeing Swift last June with her daughter and granddaughter in Detroit, Michigan, "Good Morning America" previously reported.
"The enormity of it just blew me away. Everybody's dressed…everybody's so nice, everybody's changing bracelets," Barton said. "It just moved me so much how much that woman can create for the whole world."
The Eras Tour will perform for a third night on Saturday in Warsaw before moving on to Vienna and London and wrapping up in Canada in the fall.