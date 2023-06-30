Congratulations are in order for "Ted Lasso" star Brendan Hunt.
The actor, who played Coach Beard on the Apple TV+ series he also co-created and co-wrote, took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal he proposed to girlfriend Shannon Nelson.
"The majestic @snoopshann, so rarely photographed in her natural habitat, captured here in the act of saying 'yes,'" he wrote alongside a photo of Nelson with her hand in frame showing off her engagement ring.
Nelson shared the same photo to her Instagram -- along with a selfie of her and Hunt post-proposal.
"We are a family. A beautiful wonderful family and will be for always," she wrote. "Some folks have assumed we had already done this, but truth be told we had other priorities in becoming a family. Now it feels right."
Nelson continued, "I get to marry this beautiful man. I get to call him my husband and to be his wife and I am the luckiest.❤️."
The couple are already parents to their 2-year-old son, Sean Theodore, who was born in January 2021.