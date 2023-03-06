Fans were treated Monday to a teaser trailer for the upcoming computer-animated film "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."

The nearly two-minute first look introduces us to the four titular heroes -- Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Donatello (Micah Abbey), Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.) and Raphael (Brady Noon) -- and Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil.

Seth Rogen, described in the teaser trailer as a "permanent teenager," co-produced the film.

"After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts," the film's official synopsis reads. "Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

This will be the first time the TMNT bros will be seen in theaters since 2016's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows," a sequel to 2014's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

The "Mutant Mayhem" voice cast also includes Seth Rogen, Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetriou, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Paul Rudd and Maya Rudolph.