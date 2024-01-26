Tim McGraw is a proud father.

The "Highway Don't Care" singer shared a video of himself reacting to his 22-year-old daughter, Audrey McGraw, as she belts out Tammy Wynette's "Stand By Your Man" on the piano.

"Our baby girl Audrey. Gosh, she's so talented, man. I've said it a 100 times," Tim McGraw said. "All of our girls are so talented. They all sing great. Audrey is just so special. She's such an incredible writer as well."

"I mean we get to hear this whenever she's home, she'll sit on the piano," he continued. "We can hear this all through the house, and we can hear the stuff that she's writing. And I'm telling you, her voice and the things that she writes are just so mindblowing and so deep and so special."

Audrey McGraw and Tim McGraw attend the NSAI 2023 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

The singer, who went on to call her a "true artist" said that he and his wife, Faith Hill, will sometimes "sneak around" the house to listen to their daughter play.

"She doesn't know we're listening half the time," Tim McGraw said. "But my goodness, I'm proud."

Audrey McGraw reacted to her dad's post and said "love you dad" in the comments section.

Tim McGraw is also the dad of daughters Maggie Elizabeth McGraw, 25, and Gracie McGraw, 26.