Tim McGraw is feeling nostalgic as he heads into the new year.

The country music legend shared a sweet black and white throwback photo of himself and wife Faith Hill on New Year’s Eve to mark the beginning of 2024.

In the lovely snap, McGraw, 56, can be seen embracing Hill, 56, from behind while Hill holds on to his arms wearing a tank top.

“Happy New Year!!” he wrote in the caption. “1999 and still goin strong!!!”

Fans and followers flocked to the comment section of the post to celebrate the couple and wish them a happy new year.

Hill and McGraw tied the knot on Oct. 6, 1996. The pair share three daughters together, Audrey, 22, Maggie, 25 and Gracie, 26.

In October, McGraw posted the first photo ever taken of him and Hill on his official Instagram account to honor their 27th wedding anniversary.

"This is the very first picture ever taken of us, the very first time we ever met back in spring of 1994," he captioned the post at the time. "This was backstage of the 'New Faces' show at the Country Radio Seminar……I fell for you in an instant!"

"Today is our 27th wedding anniversary and I fall for you everyday, every time you walk into the room, every time I see you in our 3 beautiful daughter's smiles," the singer added. "I just keep falling and always will. Happy anniversary my love!"

A month prior, McGraw also wrote a sweet note to Hill to celebrate her birthday while sharing a photo of his wife, calling her “the love of my life” as well as his “partner” and “best friend.”

"You light up every room you walk into and you light up my heart and soul," he wrote in the caption at the time. "I love you more than I could ever express in a million years [.] This is your day my love!!!!"