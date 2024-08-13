Tim McGraw is celebrating his daughter Maggie McGraw on her 26th birthday.
"Happy Birthday Maggie! It is so hard to [believe] that Maggie is 26 years old today!" the country music star wrote in the caption of an Instagram post alongside a photo of his daughter.
"She is such a remarkable young woman, full of life and so passionate about her work and her family," he continued. "We are all so proud of her! I know there are so many more great adventures coming in her life!
He concluded his message with a sweet note about watching his kids grow up.
"The gift of being a father is to watch your children's life grow in so many beautiful ways! We love you Maggie!♥️," he wrote.
Tim McGraw is often publicly supportive of his children. In 2021, he gave a special shoutout to Maggie McGraw on Instagram, posting a photo celebrating her for graduating her Master's program at Stanford University.
"I have such admiration for her work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place....." he wrote at the time. "Go get em my sweet girl!!!!"
The three-time Grammy winner shares Maggie McGraw and his two other daughters, Audrey McGraw and Gracie McGraw, with wife Faith Hill, a fellow country star, whom he married in 1996.