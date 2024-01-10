Tina Knowles is feeling grateful for the love she received on her 70th birthday.

In a video she posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Knowles expressed her appreciation for her friends and family and shared some details from the huge milestone celebration, which included a performance by Destiny's Child.

"This is turnt up Tina, coming to you on my birthday, in my favorite place in the world, Malibu Beach," she said in the clip. "I have had the time of my life with all of my beautiful friends from Texas, my friends from California -- not all of them because a couple of them couldn't be here."

Knowles continued, "But this has been a spiritual weekend and just about the empowerment of kick-a** women, just tough, beautiful women filled with love, and I feel so loved."

Admitting that she "had a little anxiety about turning 70," she added, "But I am so blessed to be here, and I am so blessed to have the life that I have and the people that I have around me, all the love."

"I just got spoiled to death this weekend," she shared. "I even got serenaded by Destiny's Child. How amazing is that?"

Knowles then thanked everyone who sent her flowers and well-wishes for her special day.

"I just feel so blessed. I love you guys. I love you so much," she said.

Reiterating what she said in the video, Knowles wrote in the caption, "Thanks to all the people that sent me flowers, physically and mentally."

"Too many to name ! But the flowers were exquisite!!! so so blessed to know and love the people in my life, God is soo Good ❤️🙏🏽," she concluded.

Knowles' birthday celebration isn't the first time Destiny's Child has reunited in recent days.

The iconic girl group, whose famous members include Knowles' daughter Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, came together in September at Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour show in her hometown in Houston, reuniting with former Destiny's Child members LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett backstage.

Alongside a snap of the full group, Luckett reflected on the reunion, writing in the caption, "This was hands down my favorite moment of 2023 ❤️."

"May we all experience beautiful moments like this in 2024," she added at the time. "All of the Chilren."