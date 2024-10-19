Tom Brady took a break from his post-NFL life to enjoy a special night out with his sons at the first stop of the final leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Miami.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion attended the sold-out show at Hard Rock Stadium with his boys, Jack, 17, and Benjamin, 14.
Brady shared a heartwarming photo on his Instagram stories, where he’s seen smiling with his arms around his sons, captioning it: "Boys night at the Eras Tour 😂," and tagging Swift.
Brady’s eldest son, Jack, is from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan, while Benjamin is one of two children he shares with his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Their daughter, Vivian, 11, was not in attendance for this particular family outing.
The Miami show marked the beginning of the final leg of Swift’s Eras Tour, which kicked off Friday.
Swift's Miami run consists of three sold-out performances, and after her time in Florida, she’ll continue with 15 more dates, wrapping up the tour on Dec. 8 in Vancouver, Canada.