Tom Cruise has pulled off another death-defying stunt.
In a video he shared on Thursday, the actor is seen speed flying off the side of a mountain in the United Kingdom’s Lake District for “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.”
He described it as “one of the most dangerous sports in the world.”
Speed flying is similar to paragliding but uses a wing to fly fast hill descents. While paragliding happens through serene gliding and soaring, speed flying uses wings that are smaller than paragliders and includes high-speed travel, according to the British Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association.
“It’s a beautiful and delicate sport,” “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning” director Christopher McQuarrie says in the video and explained how he and other filmmakers achieved filming dynamic shots for the highly-anticipated movie.
McQuarrie also shared some of the challenges that came with filming Cruise doing the stunt, which included figuring out where to place the cameras and developing their own gimbal system for the speed flyer, and weather elements.
“Filming next to rocks looks quite beautiful,” McQuarrie said. “Behind the scenes, we were in absolute terror.”
“It’s truly a one of a kind adventure,” he added.
Cruise is known for participating in his own crazy stunts for films. In December, a video of him in a helicopter right before jumping out of it was released to thank fans for “Top Gun: Maverick” while also telling fans about “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning.”
“As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you,” Cruise says while free-falling. “It truly is the honor of a lifetime. Very lucky… See you at the movies!”
"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" will be released in theaters on July 12.