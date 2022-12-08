Actress Toni Collette and husband David Galafassi announced on Wednesday that they are divorcing after nearly 20 years of marriage.

"After a substantial period of separation, it is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing," the pair said in a joint statement shared on Instagram.

"We're united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other," they added.

The "Hereditary" star and Galafassi said their two children, daughter Sage, 14, and son Arlo, 11, are their priority at this time.

Gregg Deguire/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi arrive at G'Day USA 2010 Los Angeles Black Tie Gala held at Hollywood & Highland, Jan. 16, 2010 in Hollywood, Calif.

"Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape," they said. "We're thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully. Big thanks."

Collette married Galafassi, a former drummer for the Australian band Gelbison, in January 2003. They were also in a band together, the short-lived Toni Collette & The Finish, which was fronted by Collette.