The trailer for "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie" has been released.

Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub returns as the brilliant, obsessive-compulsive disorder-diagnosed, germophobic detective who is coming out of retirement in a new world. "When COVID hit, I was in bad shape," he explains, pointing to a hand sanitizing station reserved just for him. "This is mine."

"Everybody's you," his stepdaughter Molly (series newcomer Caitlin McGee) says in a subsequent clip, as the two watch passersby obsessively squirt hand sanitizer into their hands.

Monk groans, "They're gonna hate it."

The new movie sees Adrian Monk returning "to solve one last, very personal case" before Molly's upcoming wedding.

Apparently, there's been a murder before Molly's big day, and this time Monk can't solve it alone -- or, as Monk puts it in the trailer, he could, "but it would take longer."

"Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie" reunites Shalhoub with fellow show veterans Ted Levine, Jason Gray-Stanford, Traylor Howard, Melora Hardin and Hector Elizondo, with McGee and James Purefoy joining as fresh faces.

The film begins streaming Dec. 8 on Peacock.