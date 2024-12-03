It's been a busy, breakout month for America's sweetheart star athlete, Ilona Maher.
The 28-year-old Olympic rugby player, who recently placed second on "Dancing with the Stars" season 33, revealed Tuesday that she had joined England's Premiership Women's Rugby League.
"Call me Coach Beard," Maher wrote in the caption of a video featuring her visiting Ashton Gate, the team's stadium -- also the home of Bristol City F.C. -- and taking in some sights.
The Bristol Bears confirmed in a news release that the USA Eagles star had signed a three-month contract with the team.
"This is a huge coup to be able to bring Ilona Maher to Bristol Bears on a short-term deal. She is one of the biggest names in women's sport, let alone rugby, and we believe she will add real value to our programme on and off the field," Bristol Bears head coach Dave Ward said in a statement. "Ilona is one of the standout stars in the sevens game and we can't wait to see her play for Bears in XVs. Her ability ball in hand will give our attack a new dimension and her desire to star in the Rugby World Cup in England next summer is a huge driving force for her to achieve great things at Bears."
He added, "Her profile as an athlete to inspire the next generation aligns exactly with ours as a club and we can only applaud the work she has and will do for the women's game."
Maher is the most followed rugby player in the world on social media, with 4.6 million Instagram followers and 3.3 million TikTok followers. Her presence is expected to draw plenty of attention to the sport ahead of the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup in England.
In a statement included in the Bristol Bears' news release this week, Maher said, "I am excited to join the Bristol Bears and put myself in the best position to earn a spot to represent USA in the 2025 Rugby World Cup alongside such a talented and driven group as the Bears."