Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have made their engagement Instagram official.

In a joint Instagram post on Thursday, the couple shared a photo of them in Paris and another of Hudgens’ hand showing off her engagement ring.

“YES. We couldn’t be happier,” they wrote in the caption with a heart emoji.

It’s unclear when Hudgens and Tucker got engaged.

Their romance began during the pandemic. Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight in 2021 that they met in a Zoom meditation class.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia, FILE In this Feb. 27, 2022, file photo, Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

On Valentine’s Day in 2021, the “High School Musical” and “tick, tick… BOOM!” star, 34, and the Major League Baseball player, 26, made her relationship public on Instagram with a photo of the both of them.