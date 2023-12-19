A "Wednesday" spinoff is officially in the works.

"Good Morning America" has confirmed that a series focused on the character of Uncle Fester and currently titled "Fester" is in early development at Netflix with MGM Television producing.

No further details about the spinoff series were available.

"Wednesday," starring Jenna Ortega, was a smash hit when it debuted on Netflix in November 2022.

Fred Armisen portrayed Uncle Fester on "Wednesday" alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Wednesday's parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams.

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 107 of "Wednesday." Netflix

Ortega was nominated for a Golden Globe for her portrayal of the beloved Addams Family character earlier this year and she is up for an Emmy at the upcoming awards show on Jan. 15.

"Wednesday" has been renewed for season 2. A release date has yet to be announced.