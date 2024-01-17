"Gen V" actor Patrick Schwarzenegger and "Sex Education" alum Aimee Lou Wood are among the newest faces checking into "The White Lotus" season 3.

The cast for the highly anticipated third season, which is set to begin production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok in February, has slowly been announced in waves over the past few weeks.

In addition to Schwarzenegger and Wood joining the Mike White-created series, it was revealed that Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola were also onboard.

The first cast member confirmed to be heading to Thailand for the forthcoming season was Natasha Rothwell, who previously starred in season 1.

Natasha Rothwell attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. "Wonka" at Regency Village Theatre, Dec. 10, 2023, in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

"My heart is full! Words cannot even begin to express how excited, grateful and humbled I am to have the chance to breathe life into Belinda once again," Rothwell said when her return was announced. "I am overwhelmed, overjoyed and over the f------ moon!"

The first wave of newcomers revealed to be joining the new season of "The White Lotus" included "Popular" star Leslie Bibb, "Harry Potter" star Jason Isaacs, "Mission: Impossible" star Michelle Monaghan, "Scream 3" star Parker Posey, Dom Hetrakul and Tayme Thapthimthong.

Carrie Coon attends the Boston Strangler Premiere at MOMA, March 14, 2023, in New York. Noam Galai/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios, FILE

It was then announced that "The Leftovers" star Carrie Coon had been cast.

Rounding out the rest of the confirmed "The White Lotus" newcomers are "The Zone of Interest" star Christian Friedel as well as Miloš Biković, Morgana O'Reilly, Lek Patravadi and Shalini Peiris.