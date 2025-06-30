The Wimbledon Championships are officially underway at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in southwest London.
Top tennis players from around the globe will vie for a Grand Slam title at the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament, commonly referred to simply as Wimbledon, over the next 14 days.
Here's a rundown of the schedule, how to watch and who is making headlines.
Wimbledon 2025 match schedule
The Championships kick off with two days of Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles matches before Gentlemen's and Ladies' Doubles start on Wednesday and Mixed Doubles start on Friday.
On Monday, the men's action begins with two-time defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz on Centre Court against Italy's Fabio Fognini.
World No. 3 Alexander Zverev will also play Monday afternoon against Arthur Rinderknech.
For the women's matches, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka defeated Carson Branstine on Monday in straight sets, advancing to the next round.
See the full order of play and live scoring updates on the Wimbledon website here.
American tennis stars to watch at Wimbledon
World No. 6 Madison Keys from Illinois is facing off against Elena-Gabriela Ruse on the Wimbledon No. 2 Court.
Southern California-born Taylor Fritz, the World No. 5, who is still in search of his first Grand Slam title, is competing against France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in his opening match Monday.
American Jessica Pegula enters as the third seed competing against Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy on Tuesday in her opening match.
How to watch The Wimbledon Championships 2025
For fans who won't be sipping a Pimm's cup or snacking on strawberries and cream at the all-grass court competition in person, there are still ways to watch all the Wimbledon action stateside.
Matches will air live on ESPN and the Tennis Channel from June 30 to July 13.
ESPN+ will also offer live coverage from all courts throughout the tournament.
Click here for the full streaming lineup on ESPN.
Monday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 1: Round one airs on ESPN from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.
Wednesday, July 2 and Thursday, July 3: Round two airs on ESPN from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.
Friday, July 4: Round three airs on ESPN from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.
Saturday, July 5: Round three airs on ESPN from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, then on ABC from 1 to 4 p.m. ET.
Sunday, July 6: The round of 16 airs on ESPN from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, then on ABC from 1 to 4 p.m. ET.
Monday, July 7: The round of 16 airs on ESPN2 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, and on ESPN from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.
Wimbledon predictions, players to watch
Coco Gauff proved in 2019 that upset is always possible at Wimbledon, defeating her idol Venus Williams at just 15 years old, and this year's competitors could show more of the same energy.
If the French Open last month was any indication, with both singles events boasting a final between the No. 1 and 2 seeds, ESPN predicts a similar stage could be set in London.
"Novak Djokovic is vying to add to his seven Wimbledon crowns, while Alexander Zverev, Jack Draper and Taylor Fritz will also be looking to upset the order win their first Grand Slam title," ESPN reports.