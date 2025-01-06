Zoe Saldaña made it a family affair at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, stepping onto the red carpet arm-in-arm with her mother, Asalia Nazario.
Saldaña, dressed in a shimmering brown gown, and her mother, wearing a blue lace ensemble, posed for photographers at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday.
The touching mother-daughter appearance was just the beginning of an unforgettable night for Saldana, who went on to win her first Golden Globe for Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture for her performance in "Emilia Pérez."
The award marks a major milestone in her career, as it was her first Golden Globe nomination and win.
Saldaña, who was presented the award by Dwayne Johnson and Auliʻi Cravalho, was visibly moved as she took the stage.
"I'm filled with adrenaline, but my heart is full of gratitude," she said during her acceptance speech.
"I know this is competition," she continued, "but all that I have witnessed tonight is us showing up for each other, and it's just so beautiful."