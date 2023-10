Amy Purdy dances again with 'Dancing with the Stars' partner Derek Hough

Amy Purdy dances again with 'Dancing with the Stars' partner Derek Hough

Amy Purdy dances again with 'Dancing with the Stars' partner Derek Hough

Amy Purdy dances again with 'Dancing with the Stars' partner Derek Hough

Amy Purdy dances again with 'Dancing with the Stars' partner Derek Hough

After a leg injury four years ago left Purdy unsure if she'd walk again, the actress and Paralympian shared a celebratory moment with her former "DWTS" partner at a stop on his Symphony of Dance tour.