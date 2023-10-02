3:38Beyonce to bring Renaissance concert film to AMC theaterscultureBeyonceOctober 2, 2023Beyonce to bring Renaissance concert film to AMC theatersThe 32-time Grammy winner confirmed that a concert film of her record-breaking "Renaissance" world tour will hit theaters Dec. 1 in a deal with movie chain giant AMC.Up Next in cultureReports of Beyonce in talks with AMCOctober 1, 2023Woman who inspired 'Abbott Elementary' honored with street named after her September 27, 2023Princess Kate tours textile factory connected to her familySeptember 26, 2023