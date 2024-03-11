4:03cultureOscarsMarch 11, 2024Billie Eilish, Finneas talk Oscars win and react to Ryan Gosling’s performance The power duo talked about what it was like to win their second Oscar and why their performance of “What Was I Made For?” at the 96th Academy Awards was so special. Up Next in cultureBillie Eilish talks historic Oscars winMarch 11, 2024Oscars 2024: The best moments from the 96th Academy AwardsMarch 11, 2024Oscar winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph on moment Lupita Nyong'o introduced herMarch 11, 2024