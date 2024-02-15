4:04cultureOscarsFebruary 15, 2024Bobi Wine and Barbie Kyagulanyi talk Oscar-nominated documentaryThe activists behind the "Bobi Wine: The People’s President" discuss their documentary about their efforts to fight for freedom in Uganda.Up Next in cultureAmerica Ferrera, Billie Eilish and more reflect on their Oscar nominationsFebruary 13, 2024John Quiñones says true character is what you do when nobody is looking February 15, 2024Come with GMA's mascot Ray to spread Valentine's Day love February 14, 2024