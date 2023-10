Bradley Cooper channels Leonard Bernstein in new ‘Maestro’ trailer

Bradley Cooper channels Leonard Bernstein in new ‘Maestro’ trailer

Bradley Cooper channels Leonard Bernstein in new ‘Maestro’ trailer

Bradley Cooper channels Leonard Bernstein in new ‘Maestro’ trailer

Bradley Cooper channels Leonard Bernstein in new ‘Maestro’ trailer

Lara Spencer reports the buzziest stories of the day in “GMA” Pop News.