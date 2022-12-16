Shop the best functional and affordable gloves for winter weather

VIDEO: Cast of Broadway’s ‘Some Like it Hot’ perform live in Times Square
3:51

Cast of Broadway’s ‘Some Like it Hot’ perform live in Times Square

Christian Borle and J. Harrison Ghee perform “You Can’t Have Me” from “Some Like It Hot,” a new musical based on the classic Marilyn Monroe film.

