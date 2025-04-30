8:54cultureMarvelApril 30, 2025Cast of 'Thunderbolts*' talks new movieFlorence Pugh, Lewis Pullman, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell and Geraldine Viswanathan discuss what to expect from the new action-packed Marvel film, "Thunderbolts*."Up Next in cultureIs there a post-credit scene in Marvel's 'Thunderbolts*'? Let's ask the castApril 29, 2025Cast of Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ attend red carpet premiereApril 29, 2025Is there a post-credit scene in Marvel's 'Thunderbolts*'? Let's ask the castApril 29, 2025