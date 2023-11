Catching up with cast of 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

Catching up with cast of 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

Catching up with cast of 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

Catching up with cast of 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

Catching up with cast of 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

Josh Andrés Rivera and Hunter Schafer join "GMA" to talk about the latest installment in the franchise, which takes place before the first films.