2:04cultureDancing With the StarsDecember 25, 2024Celebrating the 500th episode of 'Dancing with the Stars'"GMA" goes behind the scenes in the ballroom to mark the show's milestone, celebrating 33 seasons of salsa, celebrities and perfect 10s.Up Next in cultureWatch 'DWTS' pro Jenna Johnson nail iconic 'Wicked' danceDecember 10, 2024'The Bachelor's' Joey Graziadei, Kelsey Anderson give update after his 'DWTS' winDecember 9, 2024Dakota and Elle Fanning get in on Christmas candle challengeDecember 24, 2024