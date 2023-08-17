Maui Strong: Charities to support wildfire relief efforts

VIDEO: Celebrities share messages calling for donations to help the people of Maui
2:09

Celebrities share messages calling for donations to help the people of Maui

Nicole Scherzinger, Carlos Santana, Brooke Shields, Carrie Ann Inaba and others have put out calls to assist those impacted by the Maui wildfires.

