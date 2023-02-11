More with Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek

1:59cultureFebruary 11, 2023More with Channing Tatum and Salma HayekIt's the threequel we've been waiting for, "Magic Mike's Last Dance!" GMA meets with Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek to get all the dirt on the steamy franchise's latest movie.Up Next in cultureSalma Hayek and Channing Tatum on 'Magic Mike' trilogy's finaleFebruary 2, 2023The Jonas Brothers on leaning on their wives for supportFebruary 10, 2023NFL player Damar Hamlin calls trainer who performed CPR the ‘savior of my life’February 10, 2023