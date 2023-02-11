'GMA' Deals & Steals to treat yourself

VIDEO: More with Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek
1:59

More with Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek

It's the threequel we've been waiting for, "Magic Mike's Last Dance!" GMA meets with Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek to get all the dirt on the steamy franchise's latest movie.

Up Next in culture

Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum on 'Magic Mike' trilogy's finale

Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum on 'Magic Mike' trilogy's finale

February 2, 2023
VIDEO: The Jonas Brothers on leaning on their wives for support

The Jonas Brothers on leaning on their wives for support

February 10, 2023
VIDEO: NFL player Damar Hamlin calls trainer who performed CPR the ‘savior of my life’

NFL player Damar Hamlin calls trainer who performed CPR the ‘savior of my life’

February 10, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.