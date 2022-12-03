'GMA' Deals & Steals on holiday gifts

VIDEO: Christian Pulisic set to play against the Netherlands
2:19

Christian Pulisic set to play against the Netherlands

Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play as the USMNT look to leave their mark on the World Cup when they face off against the Netherlands in the Round of 16.

Up Next in culture

Team USA's 'Captain America' is back on field for game against Netherlands

Team USA's 'Captain America' is back on field for game against Netherlands

December 3, 2022
VIDEO: Prince William and Princess Kate walk the Earthshot award green carpet

Prince William and Princess Kate walk the Earthshot award green carpet

December 3, 2022
VIDEO: President Biden and Prince William meet at JFK Library

President Biden and Prince William meet at JFK Library

December 2, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.