Digital Deals: Save 50% on NOD Products gadgets and more gift ideas

VIDEO: Christina Applegate receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
1:37

Christina Applegate receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

In her first public appearance since revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, the actress gave a moving speech when she received the honor on Monday.

Up Next in culture

Christina Applegate gives speech after receiving star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Christina Applegate gives speech after receiving star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

November 14, 2022
VIDEO: Watch what happens when Becca and Thomas return to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Watch what happens when Becca and Thomas return to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

November 15, 2022
VIDEO: House from ‘A Christmas Story’ is up for sale

House from ‘A Christmas Story’ is up for sale

November 14, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.