The Right Stuff: Save on the best holiday cards!

VIDEO: David Archuleta talks about his emotional 'faith crisis' after coming out
3:49

David Archuleta talks about his emotional 'faith crisis' after coming out

The “American Idol” singer opens up about the struggles he faced between coming out as queer and being a member of the Mormon church.

Up Next in culture

David Archuleta on his journey to discovering his sexuality, grappling with his faith

David Archuleta on his journey to discovering his sexuality, grappling with his faith

June 24, 2021
Jonathan Van Ness on monkeypox: ‘We need a fundamental plan from our government’

Jonathan Van Ness on monkeypox: ‘We need a fundamental plan from our government’

August 23, 2022
VIDEO: Amy Schneider testifies against Ohio bill prohibiting gender-affirming care

Amy Schneider testifies against Ohio bill prohibiting gender-affirming care

November 16, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.