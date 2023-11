Dolly Parton gives exclusive look at star-studded collaborations for new rock album

Dolly Parton gives exclusive look at star-studded collaborations for new rock album

Dolly Parton gives exclusive look at star-studded collaborations for new rock album

Dolly Parton gives exclusive look at star-studded collaborations for new rock album

Dolly Parton gives exclusive look at star-studded collaborations for new rock album

The Queen of country music spoke with Robin Roberts about what it’s like to add “rock star” to her growing list of titles, as she prepares to release her 49th studio album.