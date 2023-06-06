40 Boxes: Save up to 25% on Cardon skin care for men and more

VIDEO: Elliot Page talks about new memoir, 'Pageboy’
4:32

The actor and advocate recalls coming out as transgender in the new memoir and in an interview for "The Freedom to Exist -- A Soul of a Nation Presentation.”

