Erin and Ben Napier talk new book, 'Heirloom Rooms'

Erin and Ben Napier talk new book, 'Heirloom Rooms'

Erin and Ben Napier talk new book, 'Heirloom Rooms'

Erin and Ben Napier talk new book, 'Heirloom Rooms'

Erin and Ben Napier talk new book, 'Heirloom Rooms'

The stars of HGTV’s “Home Town” share decorating tips and more advice to make a house a home.