2:02cultureBeyonceDecember 10, 2024Exclusive: Beyoncé and Blue Ivy behind the scenes of Disney's 'Mufasa: The Lion King'Get an inside look at Beyoncé and Blue Ivy on the set of the highly anticipated "Mufasa: The Lion King." Disney's epic prequel roars into theaters nationwide on December 20th.