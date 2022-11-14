40 Boxes Holiday Gift Guide: Celebrate comfort, togetherness and more

VIDEO: Garth Brooks announces new Las Vegas residency
6:53

Garth Brooks announces new Las Vegas residency

The country music legend also shares new details about “Anthology II: The Next Five Years,” a project that focuses on what he sees as his “second chapter.”

