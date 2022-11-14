Garth Brooks announces new Las Vegas residency

6:53cultureNovember 14, 2022Garth Brooks announces new Las Vegas residencyThe country music legend also shares new details about “Anthology II: The Next Five Years,” a project that focuses on what he sees as his “second chapter.”Up Next in cultureGarth Brooks celebrates 25 years since famed Central Park concert August 4, 2022‘Dancing With The Stars’ Carrie Ann Inaba reflects on why she left her career as a pop star November 14, 2022Our favorite Whoopi Goldberg moments for her birthdayNovember 13, 2022