Garth Brooks launches The BIG 615 radio station

2:45cultureJune 15, 2023Garth Brooks launches The BIG 615 radio stationThe station, which Brooks says offers an "authentic take on country music that offers up the biggest songs and the biggest artists today," is available on the TuneIn app. Up Next in cultureGarth Brooks' Las Vegas residency sizzles on the stripMay 20, 2023Prince William attends opening of charity's new housing development June 13, 2023Exclusive: Peyton Hillis recounts 'scariest point' saving son, niece in rip currentJune 12, 2023