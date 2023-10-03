5:04Geri Halliwell-Horner talks new book, 'Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen'cultureOctober 3, 2023Geri Halliwell-Horner talks new book, 'Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen'The Spice Girls singer's young adult novel is the first in a new trilogy.Up Next in cultureReese Witherspoon talks new book, 'Busy Betty and the Circus Surprise'September 28, 2023Taylor Swift attends Chiefs-Jets game with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and moreOctober 2, 2023Woman who inspired 'Abbott Elementary' honored with street named after her September 27, 2023