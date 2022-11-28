'GMA' Deals & Steals with free shipping for Cyber Monday

VIDEO: Gloria Estefan and family perform 'Last Christmas' on 'GMA'
5:20

Gloria Estefan and family perform 'Last Christmas' on 'GMA'

Estefan teamed up with her daughter Emily and her grandson Sasha to create a new multigenerational Christmas album called “Estefan Family Christmas.”

Up Next in culture

Cuban- American singer Gloria Estefan on her place in music history

Cuban- American singer Gloria Estefan on her place in music history

September 15, 2022
VIDEO: Patrick Swayze's wife Lisa Niemi Swayze reflects on his life and legacy

Patrick Swayze's wife Lisa Niemi Swayze reflects on his life and legacy

November 28, 2022
VIDEO: Watch this sneak peek of tonight’s ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Watch this sneak peek of tonight’s ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

November 21, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.