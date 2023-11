Heidi Klum says she tapped Cirque Du Soleil to help with costume reveal

Heidi Klum says she tapped Cirque Du Soleil to help with costume reveal

Heidi Klum says she tapped Cirque Du Soleil to help with costume reveal

Heidi Klum says she tapped Cirque Du Soleil to help with costume reveal

Heidi Klum says she tapped Cirque Du Soleil to help with costume reveal

“GMA” spoke to Heidi Klum about the inspiration behind her peacock costume on the red carpet of her Halloween party.