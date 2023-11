Henry Winkler reflects on what he told himself before winning 1st Emmy

Henry Winkler reflects on what he told himself before winning 1st Emmy

Henry Winkler reflects on what he told himself before winning 1st Emmy

Henry Winkler reflects on what he told himself before winning 1st Emmy

Henry Winkler reflects on what he told himself before winning 1st Emmy

From Fonzie on "Happy Days" to Gene Cousineau on "Barry," Henry Winkler talks about the biggest lessons he's learned throughout his life.