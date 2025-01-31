2:40cultureWildfiresJanuary 31, 2025Hollywood stars perform at FireAid benefit concert for wildfire victimsFireAid brought thousands of spectators, and dozens of stars together to both heal as a community and raise money for those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.Up Next in cultureKevin Jonas and daughter jam out to Jonas Brothers songJanuary 29, 2025Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ assistant speaks out in new docuseries 'The Fall of Diddy'January 29, 2025Kane Brown talks new album 'The High Road'January 27, 2025