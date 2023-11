Go inside Dolly Parton’s ‘Life in Rhinestones’ and see her iconic outfits

Go inside Dolly Parton’s ‘Life in Rhinestones’ and see her iconic outfits

Go inside Dolly Parton’s ‘Life in Rhinestones’ and see her iconic outfits

Go inside Dolly Parton’s ‘Life in Rhinestones’ and see her iconic outfits

Go inside Dolly Parton’s ‘Life in Rhinestones’ and see her iconic outfits

Rebecca Seaver, Parton’s family member who works as her Director of Archives Services, shared some iconic looks that have shaped the singer’s stage and screen persona throughout the decades.