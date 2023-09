Jalen Hurts racks up touchdowns to help Eagles win over Vikings

The quarterback rushed two touchdowns and threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Devonta Smith to help the Philadelphia Eagles win 34-28 against the Minnesota Vikings.