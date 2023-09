James Patterson and Mike Lupica discuss new book, '12 Months to Live'

James Patterson and Mike Lupica discuss new book, '12 Months to Live'

James Patterson and Mike Lupica discuss new book, '12 Months to Live'

James Patterson and Mike Lupica discuss new book, '12 Months to Live'

James Patterson and Mike Lupica discuss new book, '12 Months to Live'

Their third published collaboration follows criminal defense attorney Jane Smith, who suddenly gets a terminal cancer diagnosis while working on a high-stakes murder trial.